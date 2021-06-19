Astoria
April 26, 1950 — May 31, 2021
Byron Mark Steinman (most knew him as Mark) was born April 26, 1950, in Olympia, Washington, to Lawrence and Shirley Steinman.
Mark fell asleep in death on May 31, 2021, due to a brain aneurysm, followed by a hemorrhagic stroke.
Mark spent part of his childhood in St. Helens, but spent his summers in Sheridan, with his grandparents.
He met his wife, Belinda Barbee, in Seaside. They were married July 4, 1970.
Growing up in a logging camp, he fell in love with being in the woods, which led him to become a logger. He later worked as an independent truck driver.
He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, where he spent most of his time making memories with his family.
Mark was raised as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and at the age of 12, dedicated his life to his faith. He was well known for his strong faith, his knowledge of the Bible and his love for sharing it with others.
After retirement, one of his greatest joys was spending time with his growing family and going on countless family trips with many cherished memories. He taught his family love, loyalty and, most importantly, faith.
He is survived by his wife, Belinda Steinman; six children, Angeline Chase, Missy Phillips, Matthew Steinman, Jacque Jacobsen, Mary Palmrose and Echo Cruse; three siblings, Paul Steinman, Arni Steinman and Chrissy Newman; and 11 grandchildren, Zachary Chase, Cord Chase, Bowen Chase, Brayden Chase, Trevor Phillips, Abigail Phillips, Logan Steinman, Kaleb Steinman, Chloe Steinman, Briana White and Gabriel White.
Mark will be dearly missed by his family and the many friends he made across the Pacific Northwest.
A memorial service via Zoom will be held on July 10 at 3 p.m. The Zoom ID is 503-812-2267; the password is 1995.
