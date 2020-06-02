Salem
Sept. 3, 1934 — May 22, 2020
Capt. B. Roger Shannon, U.S. Coast Guard (retired), passed away May 22, 2020.
He was born in Orange, New Jersey, on Sept. 3, 1934. He entered the Coast Guard Academy in 1952. While at the Coast Guard Air Station in Salem, Massachusetts, Roger was one of the first aviators to be designated an aircraft commander in the HH-52A helicopter.
Roger was awarded the Coast Guard commendation for helicopter rescues during the floods of 1964 in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. From 1974 to 1976, he was deputy director of admissions at the Coast Guard Academy, and served three Clatsop County tours with the Coast Guard, serving as the commander of Air Station Astoria and group Astoria from 1976 to his retirement in 1979.
After he retired, he held the position of deputy director at the Port of Astoria. In 1982, he became a travel agent specializing in group golf tours.
Roger was very active in the community of Astoria. He was an Astoria Clown when his family moved to Astoria in 1964, served on the board of the Astoria Golf & Country Club, assisted his wife Dorie in starting the chapter of the Kidney Association of Oregon, and was a football official, eventually becoming the football commissioner of Clatsop County.
He and his wife, Margie, lived in Richland, Washington, and enjoyed traveling, playing golf and spending time with their families, including their many grandchildren.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Shannon, and daughter, Wendy Richardson. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Shannon, and by his three sons, Jeff, Scott and Randy Shannon.
Capt. Roger Shannon will be laid to rest at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton, Oregon. A private family service will be held at a later date.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
