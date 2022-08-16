The man, myth and legend, Capt. Duffy Duncan, of Astoria, passed away unexpectedly to the sea in the sky on Aug. 7 at the age of 74.
He graduated in 1966 from Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro and later attended Clatsop Community College in Astoria.
All knew him to be larger than life, with an infectious laugh, and always ready with a crazy fishing story, weather or stock report. His need for speed started at an early age, drag racing his 409 or popping wheelies on his Bultaco dirt bike. He amassed an infinite number of speeding tickets in his prized 500 horsepower Z06 Corvette.
One of his biggest accomplishments was securing a United Nations contract to ferry the fishing vessel Tropac 5,000 miles across the Pacific to American Samoa, where he was integral in training the local fisherman modern tuna fishing techniques, later becoming their biggest industry. Numerous bets were placed on their lives prior to the risky voyage. The mission was completed in just 27 days, and they were warmly greeted by the U.S. Coast Guard and governor.
He owned and operated several commercial fishing vessels, including the Viola II, Piranha, Carly D., and the Patricia Ann, both locally in Astoria and Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Duffy loved traveling to Hawaii and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He lived each day to the fullest. We will miss our legendary father, and friend, to the end of time.
Duffy was preceded in death by his father, Norman Duncan Sr.; brother, Ed Duncan; and daughter, Carly.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Minard; sister, Jan Hinkle (spouse, Dave); daughter, Amy Boultinghouse (spouse, Dale); daughter, Molly May (spouse, Rick); daughter, Miranda Bodyfelt (spouse, Scott); daughter, Kelsey Duncan; grandchildren, Evan May, Cody May, Jaycee Boultinghouse, Emmett Bodyfelt and Brendan Duncan; and great-granddaughter, Willow May.
Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
A graveside service was held Sunday at Old Scotch Church Cemetery at 30685 N.W. Scotch Church Road in Hillsboro. A reception followed at Hawks Run Estate, 4200 N.W. Leisy Road in Hillsboro.
Donations can be made to the Deep Sea Fishermen’s Benefit Fund in Warrenton or Salmon for All.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries ordered from family members pending proper verification of the death.