Carl Arnold Salo, a resident of Svensen, passed away on April 23 in Portland, three days before his 74th birthday.
Born in Astoria on April 26, 1949, Carl was the son of Waino Salo and Anni Salo Routsalainen, immigrants from Finland. Growing up on his family’s farm in Svensen, he learned the value of hard work at a young age.
Carl graduated from Knappa High School in 1968, and moved to Finland at the age of 20 to manage his father’s mink farm. He returned to Oregon in 1971, and enrolled at Portland State University, where he studied music and graduated in 1975.
Carl dedicated his life to Christianity in 1972 and enrolled in the seminary program at Multnomah School of the Bible in 1975. He completed the program in 1977.
During his time in Portland, he met his future wife, Patricia Dysktra, and they were married on June 15, 1974. In 1978, Carl returned to Clatsop County and began working on his father’s Svensen mink farm. Eventually, he purchased property and started his own farm, which operated continuously with the help of his faithful foreman, Bob Sutton, until Carl’s passing.
Carl and Patricia enjoyed 33 happy years together, raising their family, until Patricia’s unexpected passing at the age of 54.
In 2008, Carl married Mary Beth Hale, and the two spent the past 14 years building a wonderful life together.
A man of unwavering conviction and faith, Carl spent his life ministering to others. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors, but most of all he cherished his family and, in his later years, his grandchildren, who brought him great joy. Carl impacted everyone he encountered and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Carl was preceded in death by his father, Waino Salo; mother, Anni Salo Routsalainen; and brothers, Sakari and Pekka Salo. Carl’s sister, Katrina Warner, passed away on April 26.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brothers, Harold (Rita) and Allan Salo; daughter, Niina (Shane) Maher; three sons, Brenton (Ryen) Salo, Lukas (Jenni) Salo and Derek (Dana) Salo; and 10 grandchildren, Hadassah, Kate, Adelaide, Jedidiah and Redmond Maher, Taavi Salo, Evie and Elowen Salo, and Brodi and Bane Salo. He is also survived by his two stepsons, Elijah and Noah Gothro.
In lieu of gifts, a donation can be made to otan.org. Select “give,” and then select “Carl Salo Memorial Fund.”
A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on May 6 at Suomi Hall in Astoria.
