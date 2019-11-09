Knappa
Jan. 16, 1948 — Nov. 2, 2019
Carl F. Stultz, of Knappa, passed away at the age of 71 due to complications with heart surgery at Oregon Health & Science University hospital on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Born in California, he moved to Oregon and graduated from Knappa High School. Drafted right out of high school, Carl earned two Purple Hearts and three commendation medals while in the Army. He served from 1968 to 1971 in Company C, 2nd Brigade, 35th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division.
He is survived by his mother, Marian Stultz of Knappa; daughter Alexis Stultz of Kelso, Washington; son George Stultz; wife Barbara Stultz of Hopkins, South Carolina; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and Uncle Richard Radach, Aunt Ethel Courtney and Aunt Helen Hiss.
He is preceded in death by his father, Don Stultz; and sister, Sandra Stultz.
A special thanks goes to Shawn Teevin and friends for allowing him peace and comfort up on your mountain all these years.
A celebration of life is to be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m., at Crossroads Community Church in Svensen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.