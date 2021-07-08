Bend
July 21, 1945 — May 20, 2021
Carl Nordahl Monsen Jr. passed away peacefully at a hospital in Bend on May 20, 2021, at the age of 75, of heart disease.
A gathering in his honor will take place at the Maritime Memorial Park in Astoria, 200 W. Marine Drive, at 1 p.m. on July 17 in his memory. We ask that friends who would like to share his memory attend. Any pictures and memories people would like to share are welcome.
Carl was born on July 21, 1945, in Astoria, to Barbara Katherine (nee Sasnett) and Carl Nordahl Monsen Sr. Both parents have preceded him in death.
He attended Lewis and Clark Elementary School, Astoria Middle School and graduated from Astoria High School, where he played football, basketball, track and field.
While in high school, Carl was the leading scorer on his intramural league championship team, and continued playing basketball, along with his brother, Bill, while attending Clatsop Community College.
Following college, he married Marsha Wohlfeil, who preceded him in death. The couple had two daughters, Summer Monsen Silva and Misty Dawn Monsen (aka Devyn Ocean).
Living in Astoria, Carl worked for Georgia-Pacific paper. He began as a lift driver and later managed the parts and maintenance department.
A significant chapter in Carl’s life was his long-term service in the Oregon chapter of the Army National Guard “Coms” (Communication) unit based out of Camp Rilea in Warrenton.
Carl was an avid water sports participant. Following retirement, Carl devoted significant time to Astoria Scuba. Carl was not just a member of the National Association of Underwater Instructors, but had a four-digit Mafia (4268) dive certification.
Carl taught scuba at Clatsop Community College in the 1970s and 1980s. He believed that the National Association of Underwater Instructors made the difference when it came to dive safety, due to his own beginner diver experience when a weight belt failed to release, and he desperately fought his way to the surface, narrowly surviving!
Carl was Astoria’s hydrostatic testing tech, pressure safety inspector and founder of Astoria Fire and Safety, at Astoria Scuba.
Carl regained his national instructor status and assisted Astoria Scuba in many open water dives in the Hood Canal, including being one of the few Astoria Scuba pioneers whose dive log included “Terrible Tilly” aka the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse and the wrecks around it. Carl was the instructor and certifier of hundreds of divers!
Carl is survived by his longtime (29-year) friend and wife of three years, Billye Turner Monsen. The couple, introduced by his brother, Cliff, has shared world travel, political differences, laughter and love.
In addition to his daughters, Summer (Ryan) Silva, of Camas, Washington, and Misty Monsen, of Astoria, Carl is survived by brothers Bill (Catherine) Monsen, of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Cliff (Gayle) Davis, of Redmond; one neice and two nephews; and grandchildren, Tyler Puckett, of Warrenton, Gia Davis, of Chinook, Washington, and Jake Silva, Corbin Silva, Bella Silva and Daxson Silva, of Camas.
Special thoughts shared by Summer, Carl’s oldest daughter, tells us that he was a “Girl’s Dad.” He was kind, gentle and loving. Summer and her sister, Misty, would play dress-up with his dive gear in the basement, and Carl would always laugh when they tried to talk with the snorkels and masks on.
They would stay up late after their mom went to bed and would get “secret” bites of ice cream and share orange circus peanuts. Summer remembers Carl always saying, “I’m your dad and you’re my girls.”
He was truly an example of complete and unconditional love! Summer closes her thoughts with “we will see you on the other side, Dad” and “keep blowing those bubbles!”
Know that you will be missed terribly, and loved deeply!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.