Salem
May 14, 1937 — Oct. 8, 2019
Former Warrenton resident Carl Richard “Dick” Ferrell, 82, passed away Oct. 8 in Salem after a short illness.
Dick was born in Longview, Washington, on May 14, 1937, the oldest child of Clifford Ray “Guy” Ferrell and Delpha (Linderholm) Ferrell.
The family moved to Warrenton in 1951, where Dick graduated as valedictorian of the Class of 1955. He went on to attend Willamette University, and later received a master’s degree in social service at Vanderbilt University.
In 1962, Dick was married to Lyla Katherine “Kathy” Shepherd, and they made their home in Salem. Dick was as a social worker at Fairview Training Center for more than 30 years, and later had a counseling business in Stayton.
He was quiet and thoughtful by nature, highly respected professionally and beloved by friends and family. Dick had a brilliant mind and a broad array of interests. He was always reading, usually several books at the same time, ranging in subjects from ancient history, geography, biographies and literature.
For several years, Dick wrote a column on astronomy and mythology for the Statesman Journal in Salem. He also enjoyed birdwatching.
As a boy, Dick was taught stamp collecting by his father, and throughout his life it remained an avid hobby that brought him much enjoyment and relaxation.
After retirement, he and Kathy had the opportunity to travel abroad, and Dick’s favorite trip was going to Greece.
Dick is survived by his wife, Kathy, and daughters Jennifer and Susan Ferrell, all of Salem; grandson Dylan Ferrell of Portland; brothers Larry Ferrell of Spokane, Washington, Dan Ferrell of Warrenton and Lloyd Ferrell of Beaverton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public service.
