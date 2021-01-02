Salem
Aug. 5, 1929 — Dec. 27, 2020
A life of service has ended. Carl Watts Jacobson was born Aug. 5, 1929, in Astoria. He died peacefully on Dec. 27, 2020, in Salem.
He was the first of four sons of Arvid Jacobson and Rose Watts Jacobson. Surviving brothers are A. Trevor (Laura) of Salem, Walter L. of Eugene and Edward P. (Sandy) of Pierre, South Dakota. He will be missed greatly by his nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Astoria High School in 1947, and Oregon State College in 1952, majoring in industrial engineering. Summer employment in the fishing industry with the Columbia River Packers Association paid for college.
He returned to Astoria and worked for the U.S. Navy until 1962, when he moved to Seattle to join Boeing in staff planning. In 1971, he moved to Salem as an Occupational Safety and Health Administration research analyst for the Workers Compensation Department, retiring in 1992 due to failing vision.
Never married, Carl’s interest focused on improving his communities. In Astoria, he joined the Jaycees, serving as secretary, president and became an Oregon JCI senator. He was editor of the Astoria Jaycee Bulletin, which won first place nationally for Jaycee clubs.
He was a key to the Jaycee’s building of a replica of Lewis and Clark’s 1805–1806 Fort Clatsop. It became a national memorial in 1958, and in 2004, became the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park.
In Salem, he joined the Salem Downtown Lions Club. He served as secretary and president, and as secretary treasurer of the Salem Area Council of Lions. He was the editor of the club’s weekly publication for years. Carl was honored by the club with a Melvin Jones Fellowship for outstanding contributions.
Years later, he was quoted in the Statesman Journal answering a question about a life turning point. He said: “… at college, getting involved in a fraternity (Phi Kappa Tau) and later in Jaycees, getting into group and community activities.”
He enjoyed traveling. His last overseas trip was to Egypt in 2006. His most favorite trip was shorter, showing friends Astoria’s history and landmarks — also his favorite conversation topic.
There will be no service. Carl would be honored by your contributions to your community.
Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
He was well served in his last years by the great people at Regency Woodland. The family thanks them all.