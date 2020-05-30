Warrenton
Nov. 14, 1923 — May 25, 2020
Carl Wilfred Kotaniemi passed away peacefully in his home at Glenwood Village, surrounded by members of his family, on Memorial Day.
He was born in Humboldt, Michigan, on Nov. 14, 1923, to Charles and Hulda Kotaniemi. He had four sisters and two brothers, all of whom preceded him in death except his youngest sister.
After becoming the first in his family to graduate from high school, Carl entered the Air Force during World War II, and was later honorably discharged.
After the war, Carl moved to Astoria, where he met Helen Christell Johnson while working at Point Adams Cannery. They were married on Oct. 11, 1947.
In 1954 they moved to Michigan, where they stayed for 13 years before returning to Astoria in 1967, where he remained the rest of his life. They had seven children, of whom one was stillborn (Sylvia, 1949), and one previously died of cancer (David, 1989). His wife, Helen, passed away in 1976.
Carl is survived by his sister, Helen Johnson, of Marquette, Michigan; three sons, Steven, of Astoria, Jeffrey, of Eugene, and Michael, of Ilwaco, Washington; and two daughters, Sandra Ogier, of Hillsboro, and Cynthia Kotaniemi, of Portland. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A family service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 565 12th St. in Astoria.
A public service will also be held at the gravesite at 1 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery on Oregon Highway 202. Pastor Steve Dornfeld of Peace Lutheran Church will preside at both ceremonies.
Please join us in celebrating Carl’s 96 years, 6 months and 11 days as our family’s beloved mentor and patriarch.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.