Redmond
Nov. 15, 1958 — Oct. 15, 2022
Carla Jean Nichols passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 15 near her home in central Oregon.
Carla was born on Nov. 15, 1958, in Astoria, to Pat and Jim Nichols. Carla, the first born of five children, was raised in Gearhart.
Carla went to school in the Seaside School District, starting at Gearhart Grade School, then Broadway Junior High School and graduating from Seaside High School in 1976.
Carla’s childhood was spent enjoying softball, riding horses on the beach and playing with her siblings and all the other Gearhart kids.
Her first job was working at Bud’s Drive-In, and then Pizza by the Sea.
She enjoyed cruising around the Turnaround in Seaside in the summer months and involving herself in musicals and plays during her high school years. Her beautiful smile and sunny personality made her a friend to everyone she met.
After high school, Carla attended the Astoria Beauty College, and began her career as a hairdresser.
Carla met Skip Moore of Warrenton, and soon fell in love. They were married in 1979, and made their home in Warrenton. They had three children, Stefanie, Stacey and Kevin.
They brought their children up with their same love of softball and baseball, enjoying watching and coaching games together with their children.
Carla changed careers and began working at the Benjamin Franklin Bank in Seaside as a loan officer and personal banker, with Bank of America eventually taking over Benjamin Franklin Bank.
Carla retired from Bank of America. This gave her free time to devote to her children and grandchildren, which were the center of her universe.
Carla and Skip divorced, and Carla moved to Redmond. It was there she would meet her lifetime partner and love, Stephen Lange. They were married in October 2017.
Carla’s love of family and friends kept her very busy. Her favorite pastime was watching her grandkids play in sports or watching them in musical plays.
Carla had so many friends that she loved, always being there for them and making sure they knew how important they were in her life.
Carla and Steve enjoyed cruises together, along with concerts or just lazy days being together. One of her most memorable trips earlier in her life was a trip to Israel, and being able to wade into the Jordan River.
Carla had a fierce love for her savior, Jesus Christ, whose blessed presence she is in now.
Carla is survived by her parents, Pat and Jim Nichols, of Warrenton; her husband, Stephen Lange, of Redmond; her daughter, Stefanie Ward, and her husband, Bo, of Canby; her daughter, Stacey Olson, and her partner, Cooper, of Seaside; her son, Kevin Moore, and his wife, Leah, of Redmond; and her stepdaughter, Stephanie Cummings, and her husband, Brian, of Redmond.
Her surviving sisters and brothers are Cathie Garber, and her fiance, John, of Vancouver, Washington; James Nichols, and his wife, Anita, of Knappa; Ernie Nichols, and his wife, Debbie, of Roseburg; Cheryl Hansen, and her husband, Kerry, of Las Cruces, New Mexico; and Rena Sinor, and her husband, Kenny, of Oregon City.
She was nana to Carter, Calvin, Haiden, Cooper, Kiki, Harlow, Ava and Taya.
Carla’s nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, too numerous to mention, are in our hearts and on our minds as we all work through our sadness. Yet we still rejoice; she is in our Lord’s presence.
A celebration of life will be held in Redmond, and also in Warrenton. The date and time will be announced at a later date in the newspaper and on her Facebook page.