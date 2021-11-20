Warrenton
Aug. 22, 1956 — Oct. 31, 2021
Carla Lee Hall was born Aug. 22, 1956, in Everett, Washington, to Leslie and Donna Hanson.
In 1983, she met Don Hall, fell in love, and two years later they married in 1985.
Carla had four children: Lon, Trisha, Adam and Brandon. She also had four grandchildren: Kimber, Brianna, Augusta and Nathaniel; and two step-grandchildren, Addison and Paislie. Carla had three sisters, as well, Cheryl, Carmen and Candie.
Carla had an eye for art. She enjoyed doing stained glass, watercolor painting, hand-crafted art from the beach and gardening for many years. She loved walking through antique shops, and had an eye for treasure.
She loved working in the garden and the greenhouse; she so loved the flowers. Her favorite was the first flower of the spring, daffodils, followed by lilacs and hydrangeas.
She loved all of God’s critters. She had two cats, two birds and several fish. She loved her bird feeders, and loved watching all of the different birds that came to them. She so loved her ring-necked doves.
Carla loved beachcombing, and enjoyed long walks on the beach holding hands with her husband. Her favorite place was the Inn At Spanish Head Resort Hotel in Lincoln City. The waves would crash at the base of the room, and when the tide went down, she would walk for hours picking up sea glass and agates.
She also loved Canada. Three years ago, she went to Whistler, British Columbia, and fell in love with riding the gondolas. She loved to travel.
Carla enjoyed being pampered, and enjoyed fine dining. She loved going to wineries to sit and enjoy a glass of wine. Her favorite was Mexican food, Mexican shrimp cocktails and a bowl of tortilla soup.
Carla had many health challenges in 2010. She went through open heart surgery, and, in 2012, she survived cancer. She had many surgeries, and always fought through it. She was a survivor, and the toughest person that I have ever met.
She loved sitting by a fire in the backyard, sometimes till dark, having dinner outside by the fire and, of course, a glass of pinot gris.
Carla and Don were married for 36 years and loved each other every day.
Carla, you will be missed by many, but never forgotten. She was a pure and loving soul. On Oct. 31, 2021, God came and took her home. She will be reunited with her parents and her sister in heaven. Sweetie, you did an awesome job. We all love you so much.
Please send any donations to the Oregon Health & Science University Northwest Clinic for Voice and Swallowing, P.O. Box 29017, Portland, OR., 97296 (give.ohsufoundation.org).