Deep River, Washington
May 12, 1922 — Feb. 12, 2019
Carlton Appelo — born on a fishing boat to Astoria, Oregon, from Deep River, Washington, on May 12, 1922 — lived in Deep River and Rosburg for 96 years, and died Feb. 12, 2019, in Astoria.
Naselle High School's 1939 student body president, he helped run the Students’ Co-op (a kind of fraternity system for, and owned by, students from small towns) at the University of Washington, earning a bachelor's degree in 1943.
He served as an Army captain on Okinawa, Japan, where he survived a fusillade of incandescent tracer bullets he never forgot, and he helped young soldiers under his command pen letters to mend broken romances. He earned a master's degree in business administration from the University of Washington in 1948, did graduate work at the Stockholm University, then became merchandise manager of Appelo Shopping Centers in 1950.
A nationally respected telecommunications executive and president of Western Wahkiakum Telephone Co., he served on numerous boards, as well as terms as president of the Organization for the Promotion and Advancement of Small Telecommunications Companies and the Western Rural Telephone Association.
Carlton was best known as a regional and state historian, earning the 1996 Governor’s Heritage Award. His gift for collecting photos and historical items, interviewing historical families, and telling stories are well-known and well-documented. His collections and photos are available to the public at the Appelo Archives Center in Naselle.
Carlton was a man who saw community support as a way of life. He joined the Grays River Grange in 1950 and the American Legion in 1958. He helped to found Port District No. 2 and Vista Park in Skamokawa, Washington, and co-founded the Natural Resource Conservation District, serving on their board for many years. Carlton and his beloved wife, Berenice, were active in the Congregational Church in Naselle for many decades.
Carlton and Berenice were married on Easter Sunday, 1955, in Oakland, California, and made Deep River their home. She died on Nov. 10, 2004, after many wonderful years with Carlton, with whom she toured America and the world. They laughed for years about their walk in a Moscow cold snap, when they bought all the Russian newspapers they could to stuff into their clothing and get one degree warmer. It always felt warmer when they returned home to what they called the Retreat.
Carlton is survived by two children, Erik and Connie; five grandchildren, Andrew, Geris, Devin Taylor and Quentin; his brother, Burton; niece, Theresa; nephews, Steve and Tim; grandnephew, Trygve; as well as Berenice’s niece, Lorraine Masten.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2, at 1 p.m. at the Valley Bible Church, Rosburg, Washington.
Memorial gifts can be given to the Appelo Archives Center, 1056 State Route 4, Naselle, WA., 98643.
His guest book is available at penttilaschapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.