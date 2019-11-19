Astoria
April 17, 1933 — July 19, 2019
Missoula, Montana, resident Carol Ann Isbell, 86, passed away on July 19, 2019.
Born on April 17, 1933, in Astoria, Oregon, to Fred and Rachel Hansen, Carol graduated from Astoria High School and attended Oregon State University, receiving both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business education. There she met her future husband and made lifelong friends with Margaret, Ann, Grace and Billie. Carol was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and continued close relationships with her sisters.
Carol married Richard A. Isbell (Iz) on Dec. 14, 1956. Iz joined the Army 10 days later and together they enjoyed 30 years traveling the world. Upon retirement, they chose Missoula as their home, and Carol reentered the workforce as a part-time teller at Missoula Federal Credit Union. Known as the “woman with the bun,” Carol decorated the credit union and coordinated events during the 80s and 90s.
Carol loved gardening, cooking, entertaining, golf and wine as well as teaching the value of thank you notes, freely giving unsolicited advice and most of all laughing.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Iz; cousin Dennis Soderman and niece Lila Isbell and cousin Judy Bay Granstrom (David) of Mt. Vernon, Washington. Carol is survived by cousins Sally Bay Goodman (Gary) of Powell Butte, Oregon, Catherine Bay Vaughan (Todd) of San Francisco, California, Marilyn Smith Turnbull (Dave) of Hillsboro, Oregon, Ronald Smith (Katie) of Albany, Oregon, Gail Soderman Nickerson of Redmond, Washington, Paul Soderman (Amy) of Boonville, California, and lifelong best friend Margaret Walton of Corvallis, Oregon. Although Carol never had children of her own, there were ten graduates of Carol Ann’s finishing school, including Shannon Scanlan, Teresa Sopher and Leslie Womack.
There will be a graveside service in Astoria at a later date. No services are planned in Missoula, but memorial donations can be made to the International Heart Institute.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.