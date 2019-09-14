Gearhart
Jan. 2, 1921 — April 19, 2019
Carol Benson passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019, in Portland.
She was born in 1921 to parents Alvin “Sam” and Sophia Hornshuh. She spent much of her childhood in the Oregon City/Beavercreek area.
The family later moved to Jewell, where she met her future husband, Peter “Pete” Benson. They married on Oct. 18, 1941, and settled in Gearhart, where Carol lived for over 60 years before relocating to Laurel Parc Assisted Living, located in Bethany Village, in October 2012.
Carol held several secretarial positions, but her tenure as counseling secretary at Seaside High School was her favorite, by far. She enjoyed interacting with the students and was known as “C.B.” and “Mom” to many. She made lifelong friends while working there, and kept in touch with them after her retirement in 1988.
She enjoyed traveling, making memories on trips to Europe; Hawaii; North Dakota; Mount Rushmore; Yellowstone; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Branson, Missouri; San Diego; and Washington, D.C. Being a longtime Yankees fan, she traveled to New York and attended a game at Yankee Stadium. The Yanks won in the 11th! Mickey Mantle and Derek Jeter were her favorite players.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Lori Ann Harrod (Jeff); grandson, Peter Benson (Elsi); great-granddaughter, Isla; great-grandson, Peter; grandson, Tyler Benson (Jenaya); great-granddaughter, Reagan; great-grandson, Cody; and daughter-in-law, Lou Ann Rouse.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Pete, her son, Cleve, and brother, Jesse.
The family would like to thank her friends at the beach for looking out for her while she was still living in Gearhart. A special thank you to Bill and Sandy Bergersan, Larry and Karen Smith and Josh Baum. Sandy’s weekly letters to Carol once she moved to Laurel Parc were her special connection to the beach.
At her request, there will not be a public service. A gathering may be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to Seaside Kids or the charity of your choice.
Love you a bushel and a peck and all to heck …
