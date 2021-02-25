Warrenton
April 6, 1943 — Feb. 14, 2021
Carol Diane Arthur passed away at her home in Warrenton on Feb. 14, 2021, after a short battle with cancer, with her family by her side. She was 77 years old.
Mom was born to Thomas Charles Finnymore and Myrtle Twila Kentrat on April 6, 1943, in Astoria. She was the first-born of three; her sisters are Susan Pritchard and Janice Obriane Larson, both of Astoria.
She graduated from Astoria High School in 1962, immediately marrying the love of her life, Charles Thomas Arthur, on June 23, 1962.
She was a loving mother to her son, Thomas Charles Arthur (daughter-in-law Tina Arthur), of Oregon; son, Tony Eugean Arthur (daughter-in-law Kimberly Fruin), of California; and daughter, Tania Diane Hellingson (son-in-law John Howard Hellingson Jr.), of Oregon.
She is also survived by six grandchildren, Jackie Arthur Galpin, Brittany Hellingson Hinkley, Melody Arthur, Danielle Arthur, Brandon Sanchez, all of California, and Austin Charles Hellingson, of Oregon; three great-grandchildren, Lucas Herbert, Charlie Hinkley and Baylee Hinkley, all of California; and many nieces and nephews.
We moved around a bit because Dad was in the U.S. Coast Guard, then eventually stayed mostly in Astoria. We moved to Medford for a short time in the early 1980s, then back to Astoria, where they retired and enjoyed traveling in their motor home, living aboard their boat and fishing with the family on the Columbia River.
She particularly enjoyed sharing in Bible education work with her family and friends as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years and her parents.
The funeral will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. on Saturday via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZJKTQB; Meeting ID: 834 3771 0445; Passcode: 292930. The one tap mobile number is 253-215-8782.
Caldwell's Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.