Warrenton
Oct. 31, 1959 — Sept. 2, 2019
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Carol Elizabeth Van Horn started her life on the East Coast of the U.S.
Moving to Belgium at the age of 11, she went to school and worked there until her mid-20s. She was heavily influenced by these formative years, when she was exposed to worldwide travel, culture, art and good food.
Carol was a beautiful, complicated person. She was smart, witty, acerbic and direct. She loved her family, and was dearly loved by them.
Carol was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in her early 20s. Taking good care of herself, she was able to live independently for most of her adult life.
Settling in Astoria, Oregon, in the mid-1990s, where the climate and environment made her comfortable, she became an accomplished knitter, inventing a unique style which she called knitting sculptures.
Carol led a peaceful life. She passed peacefully in her sleep from heart failure on Labor Day. She is survived by her mother, Joyce Van Horn, of St. Petersburg, Florida; and her sisters, Susan Fisher, of Bozeman, Montana, and Phyllis Van Horn, of St. Petersburg, Florida.
Hughes-Ransom Mortuary and Crematorium is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.