Carol Hess, of Astoria, passed away peacefully on Jan. 22.
Carol was born in Butte, Montana, and her small Finnish family moved between Minnesota and Oregon as she grew up. In 1958, she graduated from Astoria High School.
On Oct. 8, 1959, she married Daniel Hess. They raised a family and resided in Astoria.
Carol had a passion for her family and friends. She loved her home, and being at home. She treasured good conversation, coffee hour with friends, watching television and reading obituaries.
Family and friends enjoyed her quick wit, warm demeanor and her kind and compassionate spirit. She was always proud of being a wife, parent, grandparent, working for Dr. Ellis and the Bank of Astoria and getting her driver’s license as an adult.
She is survived and remembered by her husband of 63 years, Daniel Hess; children, Tina Hess, Richard (Lisa) Hess and family; grandchildren, Krysta (Damian) Houseknecht and family and Steven (Shalan) Hess; and adopted family, Mary (Jay) Sorensen.
The burial will be private per Carol’s wishes.
To commemorate Carol, get together with close family or friends and share a cup of coffee.
