Seaside
June 25, 1954 — May 8, 2020
Carol Joyce Stutesman passed away on May 8, 2020, in Seaside, Oregon, after battling a long illness.
Carol was born on June 25, 1954, in Aberdeen, Washington, and was the second child of six children. She was the only girl born to Juanita and Drexel Stutesman.
Carol grew up in Aberdeen, and graduated from Weatherwax High School. She received a degree in business/economics education from Western Washington University.
Carol could have pursued many business career opportunities, however her passion was teaching and coaching. She had an intense desire to help students become confident young adults.
Carol taught at Coquille High School and Oregon City High School before her 29-year career at Seaside High School. Carol taught a variety of business/vocational classes that included personal finance, computer applications, accounting and graphic arts. Her students appreciated her guidance in helping them make good decisions as they transitioned into independent adults.
Carol coached many ages and skill levels of athletes. She had many successful seasons coaching basketball, softball and volleyball at Seaside High School. Her volleyball team won the state 4A state championship in 1988.
Carol was often described as a one of a kind, and was known to be a straight shooter. She was extremely generous, and if someone was in need or a civic project needed to be completed, she was there to provide.
Her love and care for Seaside High School students will continue in memoriam through the Carol Stutesman scholarships funded through her estate donation.
Carol’s love for life and friends will be greatly missed. Carol is survived by her brothers, Paul, Glen and Floyd, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family plan to hold a celebration of life in Aberdeen at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.