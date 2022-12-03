Carol was born in Vancouver, Washington, on Oct. 11, 1942. Her parents were William and Faye Kalogonis. She was the youngest of four sisters with siblings Kay, Georgie and Leta.
Carol grew up in Clark County, Washington, learning the restaurant and lounge business from her mother. Her first job was serving cocktails for Bill’s Chicken Inn, and she later learned how to bartend one night when the bartender didn’t show for their shift.
Carol purchased a tavern known as O’Conner’s Inn in Naselle, Washington, in the spring of 1973. She later renamed it Oh Carol’s, and operated it off and on until 2015.
She is survived by her sisters, Kay and Leta; and her children, Richard Thatcher, Leah Penttila, Sharon Cutting, Anthony Hughes and Louis Hughes. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Danette Edgell, on Feb. 19, 2022; and her sister, Georgie Smith.
Carol’s memorial will be held Dec. 10 at 12:30 p.m. at the Naselle Community Center, at Parpala Road in Naselle. The memorial will be followed by a reception at the community center.
