In loving memory of a beautiful woman, a beautiful soul, Carol (Pilgard) Hartstrom. She was a loving, generous and kind sister, aunt, mother and grandmother. She was dearly loved by her family and by her many friends! Her dog, “Cassadore,” was her favorite pal.
She was preceded in death, in 2004, by her high school sweetheart and husband, Fred Hartstrom. Also preceding her in death were her mother, Gudlaug (Goodie), and father, Harvey Pilgard; sisters, Delores Wangen and Eleanor Swenson-Nephew; and one brother, Harold Pilgard.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Hartstrom (husband Mark Stell), of Portland; her son, Rik Hartstrom, of Portland; two grandsons, Jaeden and William Hartstrom; one sister, Inez Pinkstaff; and two sisters-in-law, Millie (MacKenzie) Forbes and Joyce Angelus. She had four loving nieces and eight nephews, Sheila, Diane, Denise and Lori and Denny, Tom, Steve, Jim, Keith, Bill, Chris and Michael.
Carol was born in 1939 and raised in Astoria. In high school, Carol enjoyed being a member of the cheerleading squad. After high school, she attended college in the Puget Sound, Washington, area. She later moved to Eugene and worked for the Lane County assessor’s office.
In 1965, she married Fred, and they moved to Pleasant Hill, where they raised their two children. They both were avid supporters of whatever interested their children, Michelle and Rik, as they were growing up.
Carol enthusiastically took on the support staff (team manager) role for Fred, who coached youth sports when Rik was young. Carol had more recently been privileged to see her grandsons’ intense interest in sports.
Carol and Fred both loved cats and dogs, and they were cherished members of the family in both Pleasant Hill and Eugene. She and Fred always had a fondness for the coast and loved to visit the beach at any season.
Carol was very involved with helping plan annual Astoria class reunions and loved the close ties she had with her classmates. She also enjoyed participating in nonprofit organizations in Eugene. Carol lived in Eugene until she passed away in December 2021.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Astoria at 11 a.m. on May 28.
A private burial service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery following the service.
A reception will be held at the Astoria Elks Lodge, following the service, until 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given to your local animal shelter or to Oregon Public Broadcasting.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.