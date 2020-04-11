Astoria
Feb. 23, 1937 — April 7, 2020
Carol Seppa died on April 7, 2020, in Astoria after a long battle with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
Carol Jane Holmes was born on Feb. 23, 1937, to parents Ada “Mid” and Jim Holmes. She graduated from Astoria High School in 1955 and attended Oregon State University, where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
During her childhood, she developed a lifelong love of the outdoors. She had very fond memories of spending time with her brother, Jimmy, and with her grandparents in Jewell.
In 1956 she married Hugh Seppa. After living in Oklahoma during Hugh’s military training, Carol especially appreciated the beauty of Oregon. She and Hugh made their home in Lewis and Clark near the family farm, known as Seppa Dairy. She worked tirelessly during these years raising their five children.
Carol was involved in several organizations throughout her life, including Astoria High School Scholarship Inc., Assistance League, PEO, Investment Club and she was a social member of the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
She had a keen business sense, and spent many years managing the family property, leading to a special interest in land use planning.
She enjoyed entertaining, always welcoming her many friends and family into her home. She had a great sense of humor, and a love of fun and adventure. She loved many diverse activities: clam digging, the Pendleton Round-Up, playing cards and sledding and ice skating when weather permitted.
She loved going on summer hikes. Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain, Tillamook Head and Saddle Mountain were a few of her favorites. She enjoyed white water rafting, culminating in a raft trip in the Grand Canyon when she was 60.
She and Hugh moved to their home in Sunset Lake in the late 1980s. After his retirement, they were able to travel and took many memorable trips with friends. She took great pride and joy in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Despite having COPD, she continued to live life to her fullest, enjoying time spent with family and friends. As Carol attributed her condition to smoking in her younger years, she was an advocate for educating youth on the harmful effects of smoking.
Carol was loved and admired by her many friends and family. They will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her five children, Brent Seppa (Julie), Bob Seppa (Renee), Scott Seppa (Heather), Kathy Kaiser (Scott) and Sue Jensen (Eric); 10 grandchildren, Kirk Seppa (Vanessa), Mallory Seppa (Mike Young), Kelsey Seppa, Zach Seppa, Elise Seppa, Adam Wink (Alyssa), Davis Kaiser, Hayden Kaiser, Clairisa Jensen and Brett Jensen; and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Astor Place, Lower Columbia Hospice and Dr. Paul Voeller for their compassionate care.
If you would like to make a donation in Carol’s memory, suggestions include Astoria High School Scholarship Inc., the smoking prevention charity of your choice or one of the many organizations Carol was involved with during her lifetime.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
