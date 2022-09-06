Mead, Washington
March 6, 1946 — Aug. 18, 2022
Mead, Washington
March 6, 1946 — Aug. 18, 2022
Carolyn Ann Ferrell Knutinen died Aug. 18 at the age of 76 in Mead, Washington.
Carolyn was born March 6, 1946, in Astoria, and considered Astoria her hometown. She and her husband relocated to Mead in 2017 to be closer to family and her grandchildren.
She and her husband owned and operated Ferrell’s Burger Basket and Custard King for many years until they sold them; she then continued to work at Columbia Memorial Hospital until her retirement.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Aune (Aspfors) Knutinen; and her brother, Lee Knutinen.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Larry Ferrell; her sister and her husband, Janet and John Angell; her daughters and their husbands, Molly and Allen Sexton and Katie and Kevin Musorofiti; a stepson and his wife, Robert and Nancy Ferrell; her five grandchildren, Ashley, Tim and Justin Sexton, and David and Michael Ferrell; her three great-grandchildren; and many loved nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A private graveside service at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree or feeding the birds.
Riplinger Funeral Home of Spokane, Washington, and Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Funeral Home in Astoria are in charge of the arrangements.
