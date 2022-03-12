On March 8, 2022, our precious wife, sister, mother and grandmother, Carolyn Elaine Brenden, passed away quietly at home, where she loved to look out her window and enjoy the view.
Carolyn was born on Feb. 28, 1949, in Embudo, New Mexico. She and her family moved from New Mexico in 1959, and moved to Silverton, aka Pleasantville.
Carolyn graduated from Silverton Union High School, where she met her eventual husband, Miles Brenden. She attended Chemeketa Community College, where she was trained as a dental assistant.
She married Miles on Valentine’s Day 1971 in Silverton, and together they had three boys, whom she cherished beyond measure. Miles and Carolyn celebrated their 51st anniversary this year.
After several years working as a dental assistant for Dr. Arthur Huber in Astoria, she transitioned to being a dental receptionist, where she worked for Dr. Huber until his retirement. She continued in this role for Dr. Joseph Shawa and Dr. Rodney Katayama until she retired in 2005.
Carolyn spent the next years of her life spending time with her husband, enjoying their beautiful home on the lake, along with her cherished family and friends.
Carolyn was the “Sunshine Girl,” full of grace and kindness, a best friend to all who knew her, and an all-around beautiful soul. She turned 73 years young this year on Feb. 28.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Carl S. Harris and Dorothy Ann Henderson Harris, of Silverton.
She is survived by her family who loved her deeply: her husband, Miles E. Brenden, of Cullaby Lake; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Douglas Alling, of Gig Harbor, Washington; three sons and daughters-in-law, Brook and Stephanie, of Nine Mile Falls, Washington, Beau and Kelli, of Cullaby Lake, and Brett and Betsy, of Cullaby Lake; and three grandchildren, Brody, Ella and Chloe.
In lieu of a service, please honor Carolyn by sending donations to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
