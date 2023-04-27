Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Contact Elleda Wilson: 971-704-1718, ewilson@dailyastorian.com
Carolyn Eugena (Allen) Bartlett, 92, of Knappa, died April 13 in Astoria.
She was born Sept. 29, 1930, in Astoria, to Leonard and Jean (Butler) Allen, of Brownsmead. She was raised on her parents’ dairy, corn and peas farm.
Carolyn attended the Brownsmead one-room school through eighth grade, and graduated from Knappa High School in 1948.
On Sept. 25, 1948, Carolyn married Don Bartlett. They celebrated 63 years of marriage. Their children are Don (Dee) Bartlett, of Svensen; David Bartlett, of Knappa; Sarah Jones, of Knappa; Mary (Al) Notter, of Clackamas; Beccy (John) Rodli, of Salem; Dan (Dianne) Bartlett, of Knappa; and Ben (Carol) Bartlett, of Svensen. Carolyn and Don’s family included several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Many stories were told of her happy childhood, and growing up with her brother, Jim, friends and family in Brownsmead. Memories shared included train rides to Astoria, driving a tractor to harvest corn, swimming and fishing in the slough and long bike rides on the dike roads. She was happy to attend the Brownsmead Historical Society meetings later in life.
Carolyn was a good student, with a special interest in journalism class. She was an avid letter writer, and did the crossword puzzles in the paper until very recently. She was hard to beat at Scrabble.
She used her math skills as a longtime record keeper for the family business. She served her community by volunteering on the election board, as a 4-H leader, as a church pianist and as a Sunday school teacher. She was a charter member of the Knappa Assembly of God in Knappa.
Carolyn enjoyed the outdoors, vegetable and flower gardening, picnics, nearly daily walks and road trips with her husband, Don.
We will think of her when we go to the Hammond overlook, her favorite river view.
The family appreciates the care and kindness that she received at Astor Place assisted living.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on May 27 at the Knappa Assembly of God Church.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.