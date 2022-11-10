Carolyn Joyce Brooks passed away peacefully at her home at Clatsop Retirement Village on Oct. 27. All four of her children had been by her side throughout the last hours preceding her death.
Carolyn was born on Dec. 28, 1933, in Bremerton, Washington, the eldest of two children of Eddie Sr. and Thelma Logsdon. They grew up in Rainier, Washington, where her parents were farmers.
Carolyn’s aunt, Marjorie Classen, of Astoria, described Carolyn as a beautiful child who had a lot of energy. They loved playing bingo and playing in the hay. One of their favorite things to do was to dress their kittens in doll clothes!
The family moved to Astoria at the beginning of World War II, as her father was called back into the service by the U.S. Navy to serve in the Shore Patrol in Astoria. Carolyn attended Astoria schools and was a graduate of Astoria High School, Class of 1951. She met her husband, David R. Brooks Sr., there. They were married for 66 years before his death in February 2017.
Carolyn worked as a bookkeeper most of her life. She was employed by Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles, Toyota of Astoria and Ed Luoma CPA. She retired from Ocean Beauty of Astoria in 1998, and took a cross country train trip to Washington, D.C., as a celebration!
After her retirement, Carolyn and Dave journeyed to their second home in Yuma, Arizona, where they enjoyed 16 years of sunshine and many wonderful friends. Their deck parties were always well attended!
Carolyn is survived by her aunt, Marjorie Classen; her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Bill Tynkila; daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Michael Madsen; daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Doug Holly; and son and daughter-in-law, David Jr. and Jeanne Brooks. Also surviving are her nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. The entire family has always known that she loved them more than anything! She will be dearly missed by all of them.
A private family interment has already taken place. However, a coffee and dessert celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Clatsop Retirement Village.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Lower Columbia Hospice in Carolyn’s name. They are eternally grateful for their help and support. They also would like to thank the staff at Clatsop Retirement Village, who cared for her in the last years of her life. Carolyn was very happy there.
Hughes-Ransom Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
