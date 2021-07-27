Carrie Marie Sheker was born Jan. 28, 1971, to Carol M. and Clifford J. Sheker.
She attended school in Olney, followed by Astoria, and graduated with honors in June 1989.
Carrie worked for Marxen and Hall for many years, followed by Astoria Marine Construction Co. until the company closed.
Carrie has one child, two siblings and six nieces and nephews.
Her favorite activities consisted of riding horses and the quad, listening to 1970s and 1980s classic rock music and spending time with her daughter and pets. During her early teenage years, Carrie was also actively involved in 4-H.
Carrie is survived by her child, Callie F. Sheker-Grothe; sister, Cindy J. Woodard (Brett); brother, Cory J. Sheker; her mother, Carol M. Sheker; and her nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Carrie passed away at home, surrounded by family and pets.
A celebration of life will be held later alongside her dad, Clifford J. Sheker, who passed away in March 2021.
