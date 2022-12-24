Cassandra “Snooks” Louise Hendricks, formerly of Astoria, passed away on Dec. 10 in Salem at the age of 78.
She was born to Harry and Nyletta “Nye” (Boelter) Benson in Seaside on Mar. 5, 1944.
In 1962, she graduated from Seaside High School, and then attended Clatsop Community College.
Snooks married Mark Pollard on July 3, 1965, and together raised their daughter, Jodi. They later divorced after 25 years of marriage.
Snooks worked at the Bank of Astoria and at Tongue Point Job Corps for a number of years. She wrote contract proposals.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be remembered for her generosity, kindness and sense of humor.
Snooks is survived by her daughter, Jodi (Mark) Olson, of Astoria; grandchildren, Naomi Olson, of Monmouth, and Randall Olson, of Portland; siblings, Gayle Plummer, of Seaside, and Terri Nesmith (Jim), of Washougal, Washington; Aunt Jacquelene “Jack” Bodway, of Hood River; her husband, Rick Hendricks, of Dallas; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements were made through Johnson Funeral Home.
