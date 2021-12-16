Catherine Jean (Endicott) Anderson, 72, of Warrenton, passed away in her home on Dec. 2, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with leukemia and Alzheimer’s disease.
Catherine was born on Aug. 9, 1949, in Astoria to Ellen and Bruce Endicott. She graduated from Astoria High School in 1967, and married Roble Anderson of Warrenton six months later.
Catherine was a longtime educator in the local school systems, serving as a substitute teacher for Warrenton, Astoria, Seaside and Knappa schools, and as a loved teacher at St. Mary, Star of the Sea School for 23 years.
In addition to teaching, Catherine was the camp fire district leader for Clatsop County, and volunteered for countless coaching and mentoring roles over the years.
Catherine loved to be on stage singing and dancing — whether through a local musical theater production with the Astoria Performing Arts Center, or as part of the Little Ballet Theater’s annual production of “The Nutcracker” with her husband, Roble, where they danced center stage as Clara’s parents for 29 years.
She also danced with the Scandia Dancers, and served as the junior court chaperone for the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival Court.
Catherine is survived by Roble Anderson, her husband of 54 years; her daughters, Nicole Andergard and Jamay Hadley, of Portland and Warrenton; and her grandchildren, Issabel Andergard (19) and Orion Hadley (5). Her son, Trask, preceded her in death.
