Astoria
Jan. 27, 1940 — July 7, 2019
Cedric George Simpson was born Jan. 27, 1940, in Riverdale, California, and passed away July 7, 2019, in Astoria, Oregon.
He was the youngest of Myrtle and William Simpson’s six children, and was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Earl, Robert, Barbara and Louise, and is survived by his brother, William Simpson.
His childhood was spent in California, outside of Los Angeles, and from an early age he worked on the surrounding farms and attended school. As a teen, his passion for anything mechanical and having to do with cars, trucks, motorcycles, engines, motors and tools became obvious, and the faster the better.
He began as a teen frequenting junk yards and building vehicles and selling them for profit, not only as a means to earn much-needed money, but also as a way for his passion for anything mechanical to grow. In his own words, “I had more cars and trucks as a young teen than most people have in a lifetime.”
At age 16, he already had a vision of what he wanted for his future, and the foresight of what he needed to do to make that vision come to life. Without a word to anyone, he dropped out of school, and took himself to the recruiting office, and signed up and joined the Navy, where he knew he would receive the education, training and experience as the first step toward his life vision.
During that era you were allowed to join the Navy at 17, and serve three years; in true George fashion, somehow he made that happen at 16.
He met Jessie — his late wife of 55 years — during that period while in port in Astoria, Oregon. They initially made their home in Astoria, living in a tiny rental house, and George worked as a mechanic after his service in the Navy was completed.
He had successfully met the first part of his life vision, working as a mechanic, and continued to achieve the next life goals. Now with two children and a growing family, he again, without a word to even his wife, Jessie, purchased a house in the country with plenty of acres for raising their family. Even though he continued to work as a mechanic off and on to supplement their income, he began to work as a millwright at Crown Zellerbach, and did so until his retirement.
They went on to have five children. He was preceded in death by Michele Louise Ann Simpson Drake (Warren); and is survived by Michael (Carla), Daniel, Nancy and Mark (Heather); 15 grandchildren, Christopher, Cassie, Ty, Erich, Brittney, Jesse, Jake, Justin, Olivia, Shamus, Isaiah, Emily, Alexa, Jasmine and Lily; and three great-grandchildren, Adelyn, James and Rosie. One grandchild, Krista, preceded him in death.
Actions speak louder than words is the epitome of George’s (Papa George) life. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, you listened. He was a man who demanded respect, and had no tolerance for anything other than that.
There was never a time you wouldn’t find George with tools in hand, body half-buried under the hood of some car or truck, or with only his feet sticking out from underneath some vehicle. If he wasn’t at work he could be found in a short-sleeve shirt, in true Navy fashion, with the sleeves rolled up, and holding his perpetual cup of black coffee, smoking a cigarette, and working on someone’s vehicle, or building motorcycles while listening to Johnny Cash and Willy Nelson.
His work ethic was unsurpassable; he didn’t talk about his dreams and goals, he was a visionary who made them happen with that mustache smirk on his face, and mischievous twinkle in his eye, with always the goal of providing for his family.
His battles against five different cancers attest to the amazing strength of this quiet man, and exemplifies that Simpson stubbornness and determination that each of us has inherited in one form or another. You are missed, Dad.
“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, the former things have passed away.” Revelation 21:4
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.
