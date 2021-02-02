Seaside
April 3, 1940 — Jan. 20, 2021
Building contractor Charles Arthur Taggart died in Seaside on Jan. 20, 2021, at the age of 80.
Charles was born on April 3, 1940, by the light of a kerosene lamp in Tripp County, South Dakota, on a farm near the town of Colome, to Charles Laverne Taggart and Frances Pearl (Hammon) Taggart.
Charles was known as Sonny to his family and friends in South Dakota, and as Chuck to his family and friends in Oregon.
Chuck graduated from Fort Pierre High School in 1958. During summers and after high school, he worked on his Uncle Pat’s farm near Colome and as a laborer, and later a carpenter, building the Oahe and Big Bend dams.
In 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, Diane (Brokaw) Vandershule. They later divorced, but remained friends and business partners.
In 1965, Chuck moved to Astoria, where he helped build the Wauna paper mill. From 1967 to 1971, he worked as a carpenter for C&M Construction Co. in Seaside. In 1971, he started his commercial construction company, CA Taggart Construction, and continued until his retirement in 2010.
His notable projects include the Astoria Aquatic Center, Clatsop County Fairgrounds, Gearhart golf club, Seaside City Hall, Seaside police station, Seaside Civic and Convention Center renovation, Uniontown fire station, Astoria Golf & Country Club renovation, Clatsop Community College’s Marine and Environmental Research and Training Station, Bank of Astoria, Ocean View Resort, Seaside High School renovation, Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, Warrenton City Hall and Warrenton Fire Station, Port of Astoria Pier 1 office building and Pier 2 metal building and hundreds of other building projects.
His last project was overseeing the renovation of his former business warehouse and office, Warehouse 264, which is still owned by the family.
Chuck owned several properties in Clatsop County over the years, including the Astoria Armory, where he and his partners started a skating rink, and the Uniontown Café, also with several partners.
Chuck was an old car enthusiast. He took personal pride in restoring a 1947 Cadillac, which took second place with 85 points in the Concours D’elegance car show, and a 1948 Lincoln, which took first place with 95 points in the Concours. He also owned a 1974 Cadillac convertible, and would haul local dignitaries in the Astoria Regatta parade.
He sponsored a women’s softball team in the mid-1970s and early 1980s, and racked up many first place trophies during those years.
Chuck’s favorite activity was his annual pilgrimage to hunt pheasants on his cousin Ron’s farm every October. This event was always well attended by family members from all over the U.S.
He also attended many family reunions over the years at various locations throughout the U.S. He enjoyed his extended family greatly, and always was the center of attention with his incredible stories that were sure to invoke laughter.
Chuck was a regular at the Pig ‘N Pancake, where he had breakfast almost every day for 40 years with his good friends David Lum, Martin Nygaard and Darryl Bergerson. We are confident the four of them solved most of the world’s problems.
Chuck is survived by sons, Glenn (Angela) Taggart and Keith Taggart; and daughter, Erin (Gary) DeBernardi. Grandkids include Emma and Daisy Taggart, Jack, John, David and Sam Taggart and Jarod (Shay) DeBernardi.
Sisters include Shirley (Derald) Gross, Judi (Gary) Hektner, Sharon (Skip) Oliver and Linda Brown. There are numerous uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Donny and Denny, and dog, “Bink a Bink.”
Private interment and a celebration of life will be held when circumstances allow.
Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice.
There is an online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com. The family looks forward to reading your favorite memories.
Funeral arrangements are courtesy of Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary in Astoria.