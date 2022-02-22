Charles B. Carlson passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 26, 2021, at the age of 83. Though he had some health-related complications his last few days, he stayed positive, enjoying Christmas with his family and taking in his last candlelight church service.
Chuck was born on Aug. 4, 1938, in Oak Park, Illinois, to Richard E. Carlson and Emma Jenasek. He attended school in both Belmont and Portage, Wisconsin, prior to moving to Seaside, where he graduated from high school in 1957.
Chuck enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1962, where he was trained as a mechanic and went on to drive armored personnel carriers while stationed in Germany.
He married Linda McFarland Aug. 4, 1967, and was employed as a mechanic for many years. He settled into a career as a machinist for Lektro, where he machined custom parts for aircraft tugs. Chuck retired from Lektro after 28 years of service.
He was known as the MacGyver of the family. He could fix, engineer and build just about anything. Some of his custom creations include an airboat, a full-size windmill and multiple clocks made with exotic hardwoods from around the world.
His hobbies included bowling, model railroading, stained glass and woodworking.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Carlson; his daughters, Teri Carlson and Tonya Cave; his son-in-law, Travis; his grandchildren, Alec Carlson, Brittney Haddon and her husband, Justin, and Rebekah, Isabella and Sophia Cave; and his great-grandchildren, Gracie Lyn and Brantley Travis Haddon.
There will be a celebration of life at the Seaside American Legion on March 12 at noon.
