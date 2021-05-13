Seaview, Washington
April 23, 1931 — April 18, 2021
Charles (Chuck) Cameron, 89, of Chuck’s Fly Shop in Seaview, Washington, passed away in his sleep on April 18, 2021, of natural causes, at Ocean Beach Hospital.
Charles was born on April 23, 1931, in “Cherry Corner,” Parker Heights, Wapato, Washington. Charles was raised on a fruit farm on Lombard Loop Road and graduated from Wapato High School in 1950.
He and his family moved to Seaview in 1964, where he worked at the Crown Zellerbach paper mill at Wauna until retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lois Cameron; sons, Chris Cameron, and ex-wife, Janice, of Logsden, and Patrick (Sherryl), of Seaview; daughter, Martha Thompson, of Port Angeles, Washington; grandchildren, Dana Cameron, of Newport, KC (Ty) Wilson, of Bellevue, Washington, Rachel Cameron, of Yelm, Washington, Sean (Lauren) Thompson, of Acworth, Georgia, and Tina (Dean) Martineau, of Seaview; and six great-grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Clio Cameron; brother, Virgil Cameron; daughter, Susan Durant; and a grandson, Charles Thompson.
Charles lived and breathed fishing. He was an artist when it came to tying flies. He always had a river or lake he wanted to fly fish wherever he went.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.