Warrenton
July 29, 1933 — Feb. 26, 2019
Charles Savage was born in Seattle, Washington, on July 29, 1933, to Frederick Xavier Savage and Margret Elizabeth (Lemmon) Savage, both deceased. He joined a sister, Margery Savage, and was later joined by a brother, Rollin Savage, who preceded him in death. The family later moved to Yakima, Washington, where he graduated from Yakima High School in 1951.
He held many jobs during his working career: Veterinarian assistant for Doc McNutt in Seattle, Washington; mechanic for Boeing in Seattle, Washington; assistant manager for Standard Oil Co. station in Yakima, Washington; display advertising for the Yakima Herald-Republic newspaper; display advertising for The Daily Astorian; advertising director for AgBag; owner/photographer for Savage Racing Photos and Savage Photos; and Savage Enterprises. Chuck was most proud of his public relations and marketing for NASCAR Northwest and the famous stuntman, Evel Knievel.
Chuck was very active in community affairs both in Yakima, Washington, and Astoria, Oregon. He was a member of the Yakima Junior Chamber of Commerce, Yakima Toastmasters, Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce and Astoria Ambassadors.
Spending time with his children Dorinda (Rindy) Schultz, Eric (Rick) Savage, Brian Savage, Debbie Doughty and Jennifer Waldrip, as well as his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gave him great joy. He enjoyed traveling, lighthouses, photography, auto races, professional wrestling, garage sales and chocolate ice cream.
Chuck kept his great sense of humor to the very end, and was always hoping to bring a smile to others. He passed away peacefully at his home in the Clatsop Care Memory Community on Feb. 26, 2019, at the age of 85.
Thank you to the wonderful caregiving staff at the Memory Community and Dr. Alexander Gloria. We appreciate your love and support.
A memorial service will be held on March 9, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Lewis and Clark Bible Church, 35082 Seppa Lane in Astoria, Oregon.
