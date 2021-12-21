Chandler, Arizona
Oct. 2, 1938 — Nov. 29, 2021
Charles (Chuck) Maynard Kraus was born Oct. 2, 1938, in New Rockford, North Dakota, a son of Ray and Irene (Anderson) Kraus. He grew up and went to grade school there.
In his teen years, he moved with his family to Parshall, North Dakota, where he was a lifeguard in the summers, and graduated from high school.
He was active in sports, with eight-man football and wrestling being his favorites. He was also an avid participant in many humorous shenanigans, recounted delightfully over the years with family and friends.
While in college at Minot State University, he met and wooed his bride, Madelyne (Mady) Mary Russell. They danced their way through many dates and proposals from Chuck, until Mady decided he was serious, and they wed on Aug. 23, 1959. Chuck graduated in 1960 with a bachelor of science degree in education.
After graduating, Chuck and Mady moved to Sidney, Montana, where he taught history and coached wrestling and junior varsity football at the high school. He was named “Young Educator of the Year.”
Their son, Doug, was born in 1963. In 1968, the family of three moved to Knappa, where Chuck began a long and fulfilling career as the director of the Clatsop and Tillamook counties Education Service District, based in Astoria. In 1969, daughter Gayle joined the family.
In 1971, Chuck achieved a master’s of science degree in instructional media from the University of Minnesota.
While in Knappa, Chuck and Mady met many lifelong friends, and enjoyed many wonderful years. In addition to his career at the ESD, Chuck was very active in the community, including with the Kiwanis Club, Boy Scouts, the Little League as an umpire, emceeing local events and the occasional gig as Santa.
In 2007, after a stint as snowbirds, Chuck and Mady moved to Chandler, Arizona, to be near Doug and Gayle and their families. There, they have hosted visiting friends and family, and met new friends, while being active in their neighborhood community of Springfield. A few of Chuck’s activities included calling bingo, putting on pancake breakfasts and auctioneering.
Chuck enjoyed playing pinochle and other games with friends and family. He had a wonderful sense of humor, and a way of making everyone he met feel special. He was a talented performer, a singer and an actor.
He was the life of many gatherings. He had a strong living faith in God. He was a devoted and loving son, husband, dad, brother, grandpa, family man and friend.
Chuck passed away on Nov. 29, 2021, in Chandler. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mady, of Chandler; his children, Doug (Sandy) Kraus and Gayle Loesch, of Chandler; five grandchildren, Nate Kraus, Nathalie Matson, Kayla Kraus, Austin Kraus and Garrett (Izzy) Loesch; one great-grandchild, Zerana; two sisters, Dorice Oynes and Shirley Sivertsen; and 11 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Irene, and his brother, Richard.
