Astoria
Dec. 6, 1953 — Sept. 17, 2020
Charles “Chuck” Warren Deal was born Dec. 6, 1953, in Little Rock, Arkansas, and passed away Sept. 17, 2020, in Astoria, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lindsay and Dorothy Deal; and two brothers, Lindsay (Sonny) and Bill Deal.
Survivors include two brothers, Ron Deal of Macon, Georgia, and Larry Deal, of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and one sister, Sarah Gibbert, of Macon, Georgia. Also, he had many nieces, nephews and cousins.
After attending high school and college in Little Rock, he moved to Astoria, Oregon, where he worked in the fishing industry most of his life.
Chuck was an avid fisherman and taught some of his friends how to fish. He also loved observing bald eagles around Astoria. Most mornings, you would find him at the local diner having coffee and breakfast, and enjoying conversation with his many buddies.
Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Astoria on Oct. 24 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maritime Memorial Park in Astoria.
