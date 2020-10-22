Astoria
Nov. 6, 1936 — Aug. 27, 2019
Charles David “Chuck” Curtis was born on Nov. 6, 1936, in Bloomington, Indiana, to Terrell and Johnetta Curtis.
He obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degree in mathematics from San Diego State University, with post-graduate studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara and the University of Hawaii.
He married Marianne Jean Riskosky in 1958. The couple had two sons together before going their separate ways in 1968.
Chuck began his career as a professor of mathematics at California Polytechnic State College in San Luis Obispo. There, he met Merry Ellen West of Oakland, California, and they were married in the chapel in Yosemite National Park on June 14, 1969.
After moving the family from Hawaii, where he had been working on his thesis, Chuck dabbled in other fields of work including, but not limited to, captaining his own commercial fishing boat, The Surf, out of Winchester Bay in Oregon.
At the age of 42, Chuck embarked upon his new career with the Oregon Highway Department. He started at the bottom, earning his surveyor and engineering licenses while working to move up the chain with the Oregon Department of Transportation. When he retired in 1999, he was one of the four district managers for the state.
He was often the point of contact for the media to discuss projects the highway department had going at any given time in the northwest section of the state. He was particularly pleased to see the Smith Point roundabout become a reality.
Upon retirement, Chuck and Merry sailed their older 37-foot sailboat Quiet Priority from Astoria to Mexico. For 17 years, they lived and explored.
On three trips to Australia, when the boat was on the “hard” for repairs in Mexico, they amassed a total of 14 months “bush camping” Down Under. Chuck was on his last trip in Australia when the effects of his illness, pulmonary fibrosis, forced them to cut their trip short.
Chuck and Merry celebrated 50 years of marriage in June 2019 by traveling with family to Los Barriles in Baja, Mexico, and then to Yosemite to revisit the chapel where they were wed.
He loved to fish, travel to new places and to bird watch with his wife. He was a gregarious, genuine, patient and kind man who was loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
Charles David “Chuck” Curtis passed at his Lewis and Clark home on Aug. 27, 2019, after a wonderful day of laughter and love with his wife and family. On Aug. 27, 2020, Chuck was laid to rest by his family, as per his wishes, by having his ashes spread in the Pacific Ocean.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Merry, in Astoria; his four sons, Chris Curtis, in Clover, South Carolina, David Curtis, in Denmark, Daryl Curtis, in Birch Bay, Washington, and Max Curtis, in Hammond. Chuck is also survived by his siblings, Rachel, John, Brenda and Leslie, and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
