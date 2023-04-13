Warrenton
Nov. 18, 1937 — March 26, 2023
Charles Edward “Chuck” Johnson was born on Nov. 18, 1937, in Seaside, to Edward and Thelma (Morgan) Johnson.
Chuck grew up in Seaside, graduating from Seaside High School in 1955.
In 1964, he had a temporary job with Crown Zellerbach planting trees. That job ended in a lifetime career driving log trucks from 1967 until 1986 for Crown Zellerbach, finishing his working years driving for Ed Fisher and Dean Larson.
Chuck was noted for his sense of humor and snappy comebacks. He had a penchant for trivia, especially statistics on baseball, basketball and football. He had a great interest in antique cars, trucks, steam trains and engines. He loved music, especially Dixieland jazz.
He was a longtime member of Seaside Elks.
On March 5, 1966, he married Ruth Stahlnecker. He is survived by his wife; daughter, Gayle Johnson; and grandson, Phillip Gaul. Survivors also include a sister-in-law, Phyllis Stepper; and four nephews, Kenneth, Kasey, Troy Johnson and Brice Stepper.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Kenneth Johnson Sr.
At his request, there will be no service.
Ocean View Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book is available at oceanviewastoria.com.
