Obituary: Charles Scott Parker

Astoria
Oct. 1, 1948 — July 17, 2021
"Scotty" Parker slipped away from us and entered heaven in the early morning on Saturday, July 7. His passing is a great loss to our family, but he is now at peace, and telling stories, surrounded by his family and friends in heaven.
Charles Scott Parker was born on Oct. 1, 1948, to James Fredrick Parker and Daphne"Francine" Parker. Scott grew up listening to stories about the rich history of both his father's and mother's families.
The Parkers came to Astoria as pioneers in the 1850s and the Gundersons, his mom's family, settled in Knappton, Washington. The Parkers were very involved in the early development of the Astoria area, developing land, building schools, serving public office, owning businesses including mills, a waterfront hotel, mercantile and delivery services, mail delivery and ship services.
Scott had a wonderful childhood, and loved to share stories of what he described as a Huck Finn childhood full of adventure, which always included his great neighborhood friends. A kid's paradise, the east end of Astoria was rich in places to explore, play, swim, fish and learn exactly what you were made of.
Scott's tales of close calls, near misses and tricks played were a testament to a time and era when life was good, and troubles few. He particularly loved the "fort" that was hidden just far enough up in the woods to keep parents from spying.
Scott attended Astoria’s St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic School, and was proud to be a lifelong member of the prestigious group of "Star" kids! Scott loved sports and played them all.
Scott transferred to Astoria High School during his freshman year, where he excelled in football and earned the honor of first team all-metro. Like most of his friends, Scott absolutely loved this time of his life. Playing sports, dances, parties … more parties, and the secret hideout at the jetty were all part of the good times and great memories made with lifelong friends.
The adventures grew, as did Scott's ability to act quickly to protect others and solve problems, as he always stepped up, and never back. After graduation, Scott attended the University of Oregon until he was drafted.
Scott joined the Army and became a member of the 101st Airborne Unit. Scott was extremely proud to serve his country, and said he wanted to experience what war was like as his dad, grandfather and uncles had. He trained at Fort Lewis, Washington, and was sent to Vietnam and became a machine gunner.
He proudly inherited the gun after a fellow machine gunner, "Kentucky," was killed in action, and whom Scott always had deep respect for. Scott's bond with his brothers in the 101st remained strong throughout his life. All heroes who together survived but, like Scott, had to deal with the aftereffects of their experiences and exposures.
Scott considered himself an ordinary man, but to most that knew him he was an extraordinary man. Friends were treasures in Scott's life, and he made many of them. Once a friend, always a friend. He never saw a stranger, and no matter where he traveled, he always would see someone he knew.
Scott lived an incredible life, and he certainly was at his very best when sharing his many life experiences with others. He was a walking encyclopedia with his knowledge of the area's history and the families living here. Scott was a fun-loving, ballad-singing, storytelling, ass-kicking patriot who could tell tales like no other and, in his words, "let me tell you a story that will set your eyes to tears," was a great invitation. You just wanted to be on his side.
He loved to walk through town, go out to dinner or go to the grocery store, where he would see friends and catch up with their lives. Home Bakery was a favorite spot for coffee and a maple bar or two. Another favorite was an evening at the Silver Salmon for a wonderful dinner, that so often grew to three tables pulled together for friends and family, or his favorite Friday nights at the American Legion, singing karaoke and telling stories with his friends.
Scott was named after his grandfather, Frank Scott, who immigrated from Ireland, which Scott was very proud of. Scott, being a history buff, studied Irish history and Irish music his entire life. He spent years researching and collecting Irish music, and knew all the old and new Irish bands, their music, and the lyrics to each song. He often wrote the lyrics out by hand to memorize the story being sung.
He was Irish in his blood and soul. A visit to Ireland was gifted to Scott and son Scotty. It was a dream come true for both, with most of their time spent researching, hands on, the pub life, singing, sampling a wee bit of the hard stuff and, of course, making more friends.
Scott shared his love of music with his children. Teaching them his favorites, with stereo booming and crazy dancing all night in the living room. Road trips were perfect training sessions to learn songs, too. One of Scott’s favorite memories was attending a Bobby Bare concert with his children at the Astoria Armory. The kids were invited up on stage to sing with Bobby Bare, and they knew all the lyrics! Oh, what a proud daddy!
Scott was incredibly strong, and enjoyed working out his entire life. He enjoyed a job that required physical strength, and would have weights handy in every room, in the garage and in his truck. He joined gyms wherever he was working.
When home, he enjoyed working out, swimming laps, watching his grandson Jameson take swimming lessons and relaxing in the hot tub at the Astoria Aquatic Center.
Scott worked hard, and spent most of his working career on the Pacific Ocean, somewhere between Mexico and Alaska, often being gone for two to three months at a time.
He grew up on the waterfront with his dad, Jim, and uncles, Eben and Frank, and the Astoria fishing fleet. He began fishing for his dad on the Rose Ann Hess when he was 9 years old. He continued fishing until he entered the Army.
After his honorable discharge from the Army, Scott worked on several adventurous and memorable trips on the Salvage Chief in California and in Alaska. Capt. Reino Mattila and crew were experts at combining work with amazingly good times, and have all remained bonded by their experiences and friendship.
Scott crabbed or fished for many years. He acquired his Coast Guard ablebodied seaman license, and began a new career working for Foss Maritime in the Oceangoing division. Scott continued increasing his licensing with the Coast Guard. He enjoyed his work and often "stayed gone" for long periods of time. Scott retired from Foss Maritime in 2018.
Scott was a recognized and respected individual of the maritime industry, and was invited to become a member of the Clatsop Community College Maritime Science Department Regional Advisory Committee in 1999. He gracefully accepted, and volunteered to become the chairman of the committee, and held that seat for six years of the 22 years that he continued as a member.
Capt. Parker's position on the committee involved partnerships with employers from business, industry and education who committed themselves to helping students become well-educated, well-rounded citizens who have the skills and competencies necessary to secure rewarding careers in the maritime industry.
Scott was a proud member and officer of the American Legion, Clatsop Post 12 in Astoria, the Veterans of Foreign War and the Elks.
Scott Parker was adored by his family and to them, he was bigger than life. He was a man among men. He was a true hero. He was a man of his word. He had incredible strength. He was a man of action. He would protect with his life.
He was humble. He did what was right. He was intelligent. He gave great advice. He was a legend. He was a proud patriot. He lived to tell the tale, and he told it. He expected little in return. He stayed away too long, but was Santa when he came home.
His family came first. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and cousin. He played, teased, gave horsey rides, wrestled and forever demonstrated his amazing strength to kids. Scott dedicated his life to providing for his family.
Scott is survived by his wife of over 41 years, Mary Vice Parker; children Jennifer Parker Hamaker and her husband, Justin, Casey Parker Roscoe and her husband, Mike, Laura Lee Parker, Scott Patrick Parker and Haylee Dundas, Brenda Kate Esser and Jim Burnett; grandchildren Morgan Houck, Rylan Hamaker, Jake Hamaker, Parker Roscoe, Ava Roscoe and Jameson Parker Landwehr
He is also survived by a sister, Gayle Parker; sister Peggy Hutt and her husband; David; brother/cousin Jimmy Gedenberg and his wife, Sheri; nephews Danny Riser, Zach Storey, Monty McCleary and Grady Parker; nieces Christina Riser, Megan Parker and their families; numerous wonderful cousins, and Sister Rosemary Ann of Portland.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Franny, and his brother, Little Jimmy Parker.
Scott was a blessing to us all. The family would like to thank the many friends and family who reached out to Scott during these past months. The calls, visits, cards, letters and emails meant so very much to him.
The reminiscing and telling stories, sharing memories with uncontrollable laughter were the best medicine, and his favorite way to spend the day. Thank you for the meals, and goodies, too.
We would also like to thank the Astoria Fire Department for their kind assistance and Providence Seaside Hospital staff for their loving care of Scott.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Scott Parker Memorial Scholarship, in care of the Clatsop Community College Foundation, 1651 Lexington Ave., Astoria OR 97103 or the Clatsop Post 12 American Legion in care of Ocean View Funeral and Cremation Service, 1213 Franklin Ave., Astoria OR 97103.
Services are in care of Ocean View Funeral and Cremation Service, and will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1411 Grand Ave.
Graveside services will follow at Ocean View Cemetery, 575 18th St. in Warrenton.
A celebration of life will follow from 2 to 5 p.m. at Warrior Hall in Camp Rilea, 33168 Patriot Way in Warrenton. Please follow the signs to designated parking areas.
Scott Parker was introduced to me as Scotty at the American Legion. Among that group of friends and fellow patriots he was generally called by that affectionate name. It is impossible to capture words to describe the immensity of love that so many of us have for Scotty. Let me simply agree that all the commendations said in this obituary are beautifully true. I feel that Scotty made better the lives of everyone who had opportunity to know him. He is never to be forgotten by any. I believe Scotty improved the soul and spirit of every person in his expansive realm of friends and family. We miss him, of course, but that loss is bearable because he remains part of us. I want to add words from his dear friend Mike Phillips. Mike is not able right now to convey what he would want to say about his long and close friendship with Scotty. All I can say on behalf of Mike is that his love for Scotty will live forever.
