Springfield
Oct. 20, 1950 — Dec. 25, 2020
Charles Thomas Mestrich Jr. died peacefully in Springfield on Dec. 25, 2020, at the age of 70, with his friend by his side.
Charles was born on Oct. 20, 1950, in Astoria, to Charles Mestrich Sr. and Pauline (Friedrich) Mestrich. He was the third of six siblings. He grew up in Astoria, part of a large, close-knit family.
Charles graduated from Astoria High School in 1970. He loved managing high school basketball and football. He stayed involved with managing sports into his adult life as long as he could.
He had many jobs in his lifetime, but his favorite was working alongside his father and uncle Chris, at Chris’s News in Astoria.
He made many friends throughout his lifetime and had a knack for never forgetting any of their names. He was gregarious and loved meeting new people.
During his time in Astoria he was a very active member of the community. He was a member of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
He was also a big part of his graduating Class of 1970 Astoria Fishermen, and kept them all in contact with each other and helped plan class reunions.
He loved spending time with his children and taking them on many adventures.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, and his lifelong friend, Jim.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Jeanne (Mestrich) Maciag and her husband, Todd, along with their children, Chloe, Jackson and Mia, of Forsyth, Montana; and a son, James Mestrich, and his wife, Julie, along with their children, Dylan and Logan, of Stevensville, Montana. He is also survived by his two brothers and three sisters, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.