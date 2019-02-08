Lake Stevens, Washington
July 27, 1949 — Dec. 27, 2018
Charlotte Anne (Fearey) Miller, 69, of Lake Stevens, Washington, passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 27, 2018, due to ongoing medical complications.
Charie, as she was known to her friends and family, was born on July 27, 1949, in Astoria, Oregon, to Edmund and Ann (Gebel) Fearey. She graduated as salutatorian from Astoria High School in 1967, and from Oregon State University in 1971. She met Barry Miller when they were both studying abroad in Italy; they married in 1973, and moved to the Lake Stevens area.
She began her career as a high school history teacher at Parkrose High School in Portland, Oregon, and later became a stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed volunteering, helping with her children’s activities, and spending countless hours at their schools, including co-chairing the Lakeside School Auction. Among the many other organizations she later volunteered with were Swedish Hospital, and the Assistance League.
One of her favorite activities was spending a week at Seabeck Family Camp on the Hood Canal with her extended family, which they attended for the past 57 years. There, she met and made friends with hundreds of people, many of whom remained among her closest friendships.
Her hobbies included traveling, spending time in the winter at her home in the Palm Springs area, and playing bridge. She was an excellent player with groups in both Lake Stevens and Seattle. She was also a member of several clubs, including the Sunset Club in Seattle and Everett Golf and Country Club.
Above all, she was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Barry Miller; her three children, Chris Miller (Robyn Murgio), Amanda Miller and Katie Miller; her three grandchildren, Finn, Graham and Cora Miller; and her siblings, Ross (Jo Ann) Fearey and Lois Barnum.
She will be remembered for many wonderful qualities, especially her sarcastic sense of humor, her selflessness and her deep love of her family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at Everett Golf & Country Club on March 16.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Seabeck Family, 6002 Diamond Lane, Ferndale, WA., 98248.
