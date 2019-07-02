Gearhart
Dec. 31, 1944 — June 26, 2019
Cheri Jeanine Folk died peacefully at home in Gearhart, Oregon, on June 26, 2019.
Cheri was born on Dec. 31, 1944, in Wendell, Idaho, to Kenneth and Emily Smith. She grew up near Sun Valley, Idaho. She graduated from Seaside High School, and attended Linfield College.
Her brother, Jan, preceded her in death, along with four half brothers, and a half sister. She is survived by her sister, Charline Smith, of Wendell, Idaho.
She also leaves behind her husband of 29 years, Del Folk; her two daughters, Debbie Doughty and son-in-law Jeff, and Jennifer Waldrip and son-in-law Dave; stepdaughter, Marci Utti and son-in-law Mark; stepson, James Folk; 11 grandchildren, Jeffrey (Jamie) Doughty, Alyssa Doughty, Stephanie (Mike) Moore, Courtney Doughty, Katie (Todd) Coleman, Benjamin Waldrip, Max Waldrip and Emma, McKenzie, Allie and Maddie Utti; two great-granddaughters, Olivia Doughty and Mayven Townsend; and stepsons, Eric and Brian Savage and stepdaughter, Rindy Shultz, and their families.
After 37 years in banking, in 2009 Cheri retired as the president and CEO of the Bank of Astoria and member of the board of directors. Cheri was the first female bank CEO in Oregon. She also served on the Oregon Bankers Association board.
Since retiring, Cheri served diligently with the American Association of University Women, on the board of Liberty Restoration Inc., Astoria High School Scholarship Inc., the Lewis & Clark National Historical Park Association and the Astoria Golf & Country Club Ladies Golf Club. She previously served on the board of the Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific, the Clatsop County Historical Society and as director emeritus of the Columbia River Maritime Museum.
Cheri served faithfully in her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in various volunteer leadership positions. She found great comfort in her faith and testimony of God and his son, Jesus Christ.
At her request, donations in her honor can be made to the American Association of University Women or Liberty Restoration Inc.
Services will be held July 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 350 Niagara Ave. Astoria, Oregon.
Dedication of the gravesite will be directly after the service at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton, Oregon.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
