Warrenton
Sept. 1, 1931 — March 24, 2023
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Contact Elleda Wilson: 971-704-1718, ewilson@dailyastorian.com
Warrenton
Sept. 1, 1931 — March 24, 2023
Cherie Ann Bernard, 91, passed away at her home in Warrenton. Her husband, James, said goodbye to his gorgeous bride and partner of almost 75 years on March 24. She went peacefully with the Lord.
How would you describe Cherie? She was a very caring, devoted, fun and in command person. She was a wonderful mother and excellent seamstress, making all of her children’s clothes as they grew up. She loved serving on the school boards and she taught kindergarten at our church. She loved to send modest donations to various groups for children, animals and Boys Town.
Cherie was a exceptional fisherman. She could out-fish her husband most of the time, and when she got a strike on her pole yelled, “don’t touch my pole.” She was a leader of the Astoria Golf & Country Club Women’s Group, and was also head of the couples bridge group. She was a silver life master bridge player, playing bridge up to the early start of the coronavirus pandemic.
When asked at a gathering, “what will you have?” She’d say, “Chardonnay, and make it a good pour.”
She married James Scott Bernard in January 1949. Survivors include her husband; son, Kris Bernard (Janet); daughter, Kimberly Lawson McBride (Bruce); son, Bradley Bernard (Debra); 14 grandchildren; plus great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Cherie was preceded in death by her brothers, Miles Miller and Robin Miller; and her daughter, Barbara Ann Guettich.
A memorial service will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 21 at the Stockpot Restaurant, 8200 S.W. Scholls Ferry Road in Beaverton.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.