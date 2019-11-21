Astoria
April 14, 1954 — Nov. 16, 2019
Cheryl Anne Long was born April 14, 1954, to Johnnie and Betta (Stephens) Moore in Astoria, Oregon.
Her parents and brother, David Moore, preceded her in death.
Cheryl graduated from Astoria High School in 1972.
On Oct. 15, 1971, she married her high school sweetheart, Gregory Long.
Cheryl was known to so many kids in the Astoria School District as "mom," and later "grandma," during her 30-plus years as kitchen manager at several of the schools.
She started attending Astoria First Assembly of God in 1972, and attended with her husband until the time of her death. She loved her church family, where she was a Sunday school, children's church and missionette teacher over the years, as well as being involved in women's ministries.
Cheryl leaves behind her loving husband of 48 years, Greg; their three children, Christy Long (Mike Barter), Joshua (Marcie) Long and Jacob Long; grandchildren Allison and Ashly Silva, Nick and Josh Long and Rachel and Maia Long; and stepgrandson and great-granddaughter Austin and Aria Barter.
She is also survived by her guardian daughter, Shelli Russell, grandchildren Cheryl Russell, Burl Russell and Leona (Chris) Harrod, and great-grandchildren Hailee and Ela Russell, Seeley Cortez and Olivia and Tony Harrod; her brother, John (Sue) Moore; sister Sarah (Curt) Scott; sisters-in-law Diane (Bob) O'Bryant, Cindy Junes and Valerie (Adam) Lopez; brother-in-law Ted Long; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Cheryl passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will be held on Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. at Astoria First Assembly of God with a dessert reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Astoria First Assembly of God's ministries or missions.
