Christina Lee Zerikotes passed away at home, with family, on April 9.
Chris was born in Seattle on Oct. 30, 1948. She was adopted at birth by Henry and Maxine Zerikotes.
Her parents were restaurateurs, and the family moved to Spokane, Washington, New Orleans and finally settled in the San Francisco Bay Area by the time she was in middle school. She attended Redwood High School and graduated in 1966.
She moved to Sacramento, California, in 1968 and attended California State University, Sacramento. She graduated with dual bachelor's degrees in social work and corrections.
She worked for the Sacramento Children’s Home as a group home director until 1979. That year, she met her future husband, Steven Powell. He fell head over heels in love with her. He asked her every six months for five years to marry him until she finally decided to say “yes.”
In 1984, she had their beautiful daughter, Shana. They wanted to raise her in someplace safe and rural, so they moved to Astoria in 1993. Chris and Steven ran the Children’s Day Treatment Program for Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare out of the Astoria Middle School art room.
After that program closed, she went to work at Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare's Open Door Program as a case manager. She was in her element when she was helping chronically mentally ill clients navigate life and work on their self respect. Due to serious congenital heart disease, she had to retire.
Not one to sit around idle, she took over answering the phones and scheduling for the family-run counseling and therapy private practice. If you called, you probably got Chris.
She would always do her best to get to know the clients over the phone, and lend an ear to their difficulties while offering words of support. She would often advocate for necessary changes so the business could meet their needs.
She would always smile when she saw children. She was always pulling out her checkbook for Girl Scout cookies or some cause that benefited kids.
She loved her family, her cats and her Great Pyrenees dogs, and spoiled them regularly. Flowers and gardening were her passion.
She is survived by her husband, Steven; her daughter, Shana; and an older brother, Clifford.
Christina approached life with an unwavering spirit and determination. She helped many people who were in need of an advocate.
She is greatly loved by her family, who thought she was witty, bold and a lovely person. She will be greatly missed.
