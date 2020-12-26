Warrenton
Jan. 13, 1953 — Dec. 18, 2020
Christine Ann Hurner was born in Portland, Oregon, on Jan. 13, 1953, to Richard and Virginia Berglund.
The second of three children, Chris joined her family on many moves all over the U.S. as her father served in the U.S. Air Force. This gave Chris many stories to tell her children later on about tarantulas, horned toads and much more.
Chris was a woman who wore many hats in her life. Working at the Funny Farm and Froggy’s as a waitress, the Shilo Inn as a bartender, and then buying Harrison’s Bakery with her husband and best friend, Tom.
He baked, while Chris beautifully decorated cakes and made deliveries in her yellow jeep, with “Dolly’s Donuts” written on the back.
Lastly, Chris found her niche at White Rail Acres, or “the barn,” as most came to call it, caring for her six horses and 14 others boarded there. Chris was superwoman, mucking stalls, cleaning and trimming feet, feeding, brushing and loving her horses, chickens, ducks, turkeys, dogs and cats.
Also, as if all that wasn’t enough, Chris decided to take on another adventure, and managed to do it beautifully, making it look simple as she did: the fodder system, a hydroponic feed system to improve the lives of her horses even more.
Chris had a heart full of love. If she knew you, or had just met you, Chris loved with all she had. Chris had a compassion, generosity and kindness that was unbelievable.
Sadly, though, after beating breast cancer in 2010, Chris was diagnosed Nov. 30, 2020, with lung cancer. And, she tragically succumbed on Dec. 18, 2020, surrounded by her husband, Tom, her children and her unofficially adopted girls.
Chris is survived by her husband; her son, Martin (Katie); her daughter, Angela; her daughter, Jessica (Andrew); her daughter, Amanda (Jordan); her grandchildren, Tateum, Kaydence, Breezy, Koko, Ezekiel and Kasey; her brother, Rick; and nieces and nephews, in-laws and friends who meant the world to her.
Chris was the epitome of love; she loved with her whole heart, and was loved by so many who will never forget her. She would tell us all, “don’t cry, just have a party!”