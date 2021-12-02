Christopher Brad Moore, 41, of Seaside, passed away on Nov. 26, 2021, from terminal brain cancer.
Christopher Brad Moore was born in Garland, Texas, on March 17, 1980.
After graduating from Kerens High School in Kerens, Texas, in 1998, he enlisted in the military, serving 21 years in the U.S. Air Force and Army National Guard, with a current rank of staff sergeant.
He was also an active member of the Clatsop County Sons of Beaches 4x4 Motorsports Club, which is sometimes referred to as Saviors in the Sand, where he was well known for his passion for helping people stranded on the beach.
Christopher Brad Moore is survived by his children, Samantha and Christopher “Michael” Moore; his parents, Jo Ann and Mike Dimick and Mark and Elizabeth Moore; and his grandparents, siblings, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and many close friends.
Brad is loved by so many, and he will be missed dearly.
The family wishes to express appreciation to everyone for all the prayers.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Warrior Hall at Camp Rilea, 33168 Patriot Way in Warrenton.
Military funeral honors will be held at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Texas at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Wounded Warriors, American Legion Post 99 or Clatsop County Sons of Beaches 4x4 Motorsports Club.
