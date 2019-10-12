Seaside
Dec. 21, 1985 — Sept. 28, 2019
Christopher Jay Douglas Boyle Wilson, 33, of Seaside, Oregon, died Sept. 28, 2019, in Seaside.
He was born Dec. 21, 1985, in Astoria, Oregon, the son of the late Dorothy “Cis” Wilson and the late Douglas Boyle. He was the youngest of three siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Johnson, of Seaside; his brother, Mike (and Krysta) Wilson, and their three girls, of Vancouver, Washington; his sister, Misty Wilson, and her five children, of Warrenton, Oregon; many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members; and many, many wonderful friends.
A celebration of life was held at the Pacific Grange on Friday, Oct. 11.
Any donations can be made in person or on our Facebook fundraiser page at bit.ly/CJDBWilson to help with expenses.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.