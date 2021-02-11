Boise, Idaho
Nov. 4, 1982 — Nov. 26, 2020
On Nov. 26, 2020, Christopher McReary, loving son and brother, passed away in Boise, Idaho, at the age of 38, due to complications of a bullet wound.
Christopher was born on Nov. 4, 1982, in Longview, Washington, to Darrell McReary and Tamara Schroeder. Christopher grew up around the Svensen and Knappa area, and attended Knappa schools.
He enjoyed working on vehicles and hunting. Christopher also had a big heart. He rescued a little beagle that was being abused. He named his little girl Harley, and everywhere he went, she was with him. Harley preceded Christopher in death.
And, if Chris was able, he would help out his fellow man or woman if he was asked. Christopher also enjoyed playing with his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by many family members, including his dad, Darrell; mom, Tamara; stepdad, Butch; sister, Sabrina, and her family; stepsister, Crystal, and her family; stepbrothers, Ben and Sean and their families; grandma, Bonnie; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and significant other, Carry Noe, and her family.
A celebration of life will hopefully be held sometime in July or August.