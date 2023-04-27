Knappa
June 17, 1937 — Nov. 22, 2022
Claire Ann Green, lovingly known as “Tanny,” peacefully passed away on Nov. 22, 2022, at the age of 85.
Tanny was born in La Salle, Illinois, on June 17, 1937, to Clair and Lillian Lee. After her family moved to Oregon, Tanny spent her early childhood in Seaside, before finally settling in Knappa.
As a cheerleader at Knappa High School, Tanny began her love of sports and met the love of her life, Kenneth “Kenny” Green. The pair were married on May 14, 1955, shortly after graduating from Knappa High School. They proceeded to build their forever home in Knappa, where they raised their four children.
A woman of many talents, Tanny enjoyed staying busy and held many jobs during her life. She worked as the waitress and cook at The Logger Restaurant, purchased cascara bark, fir cones and blackberries and was employed at local mink farms and hatcheries. Tanny retired after 20 years of service at Ocean Beauty Seafoods, where she oversaw the packing room as manager.
Being a gifted pianist, she often played for local weddings in her spare time.
As a selfless, generous, kind and loving woman, Tanny was always devoted to her family and a dedicated friend to many. A great conversationalist, Tanny never met a stranger. Her passions included bunco, bowling and traveling. Favorite trips included the casinos, state basketball championships in Pendleton, hunting in Eastern Oregon and memorable family vacations.
Family and community were most important to Tanny, and her love and support for both knew no limits. Whenever Tanny was involved, bellies were full, laughs were endless and memories were created.
Tanny was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenny; and her oldest daughter, Lynn Van Bladeren.
She is lovingly remembered by her children, Teri Aguello (Jerry), Tami Gardner (Ben) and Scott Green (Nicola Pederson); her son-in-law, Gary Van Bladeren; and her nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, Daniel and Holly Green (Hunter and Harper), Kari and Garrette Rochester (Beckett, Claire and Raegan), James Green and Ericia Angus (Mercedes, Bentley, Aston and Iyah), Tyler Green and Haley Murray, Sarah and Mike Telfer (Hayden and Abby), Josh Gardner, Cassie and Mike Ahl, Lisa Van Bladeren and Steve Koich and Chris Van Bladeren (Caleb and Daphne); as well as other close family members.
As a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Tanny will be forever missed and never forgotten.
A memorial service honoring Tanny will be held graveside at noon on May 14 at Knappa Prairie Cemetery, 92868 Knappa Dock Road, in Knappa. A celebration of life follows from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road.
To honor Tanny’s life, in lieu of flowers, charitable contributions to the Knappa Schools Foundation, 42915-A Old Highway 30, Astoria, OR., 97103, would be greatly appreciated.