Eugene
Nov. 4, 1929 — April 22, 2020
Clarence John Larsen was born Nov. 4, 1929, in Astoria, Oregon, and died April 22, 2020, in Eugene, Oregon.
He was the son of Clarence and Lena Larsen. He grew up in Astoria, and attended school at Astor Elementary School and Astoria High School, graduating in 1947.
He went to work for Fisher Bros., and in 1952 married Joy Lee Sherrod. They later divorced, and Clarence decided getting a college education was the thing to do. He went to Oregon State College in 1956 through 1958, then transferred to the University of Oregon to get a teaching degree.
Clarence graduated in 1960 with his degree, and started his teaching career in Scio, Oregon. During this time Clarence met Hazel Stowell, who taught at the same school, and they were married in June 1962.
In 1966, they moved to Eugene and taught school there. Clarence started teaching at Jefferson Junior High School, and was also the girls basketball team coach. He also helped coach other sports, and became a referee for football and basketball games at the junior and senior high school level.
In 1982, he started teaching at Churchill High School and continued to assist coaching team sports. He was an assistant wrestling coach, and this became his passion. He loved the one-on-one competition, and coaching kids to be confident in their abilities and what they can accomplish.
“Clancy” as he became known, coached wrestling teams even after his retirement from teaching. He was an assistant coach for various teams that had state champions, and was chosen to be one of the coaches for all-star teams that wrestled with teams in Hawaii and Japan. He was honored to receive a national award for his coaching achievements and contributions to the sport of wrestling.
During his retirement, Clancy lost a leg due to diabetes and his wife Hazel died from Alzheimer’s disease. Through these losses Clancy continued as an assistant wrestling coach at Churchill High School when he was able to. He became known as Coach Larsen to the staff and team members.
In 2013, he married Deborah Schussler, whom he met through his coaching. Shortly after their marriage, Clancy lost his other leg, and that ended his coaching days. He spent the last few years in assisted living facilities before his passing.
Clancy is survived by his wife, Deborah, in Eugene, Oregon; his brother, Ronald Larsen, and his wife, Charlene, in Astoria; a nephew, Eric Larsen, and his wife, Megan, and children Libby and Hazel, in Timnath, Colorado.
Clancy spoke often about growing up in Astoria and his family and friends. He was away from Astoria a long time, but the town and people were always in his heart.
He will be missed by family, friends, colleagues and former students. You will be in our thoughts, “Coach Larsen.”
